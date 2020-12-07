CNN’s David Gregory blasts Giuliani’s ‘reckless’ behavior: it bookends Trump’s ‘bitter end days’ in office
On CNN Monday, David Gregory tore into attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “reckless” behavior leading to his COVID-19 infection — and what it signifies for outgoing President Donald Trump.
One of Giuliani’s most recent public events before testing positive was a hearing with Michigan lawmakers, during which he did not wear a mask.
“It’s just, I’m sorry, Giuliani’s behavior was just reckless and he got sick,” said Gregory. “It’s not a surprise that he got sick. I hope he gets better, too. I don’t wish anybody ill. But come on. Putting aside what he was in pursuit of, which is ridiculous, the public example he was setting and the president’s setting, we’ve already gone down that road and established how reckless all of that is.”
“These are bitter end days for the president in office,” continued Gregory. “And what is so derelict is that we’re in the middle of a crisis where this transition is so important in responding to the pandemic, and beyond that, there is just the mistreatment of our democratic institutions by someone who doesn’t care about the presidency, which is something I have felt from day one of this presidency. Donald Trump doesn’t care about the presidency. He cares about himself, and that is just on display in these bitter days.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s David Gregory blasts Giuliani’s ‘reckless’ behavior: it bookends Trump’s ‘bitter end days’ in office
On CNN Monday, David Gregory tore into attorney Rudy Giuliani's "reckless" behavior leading to his COVID-19 infection — and what it signifies for outgoing President Donald Trump.
One of Giuliani's most recent public events before testing positive was a hearing with Michigan lawmakers, during which he did not wear a mask.
"It's just, I'm sorry, Giuliani's behavior was just reckless and he got sick," said Gregory. "It's not a surprise that he got sick. I hope he gets better, too. I don't wish anybody ill. But come on. Putting aside what he was in pursuit of, which is ridiculous, the public example he was setting and the president's setting, we've already gone down that road and established how reckless all of that is."
Breaking Banner
CNN panel struggles to spin something positive out of Kelly Loeffler’s ‘robotic’ debate performance
If there's one thing the CNN panelist agreed on Sunday after the Georgia Senate debate, it was that Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost.
From Atlanta, Georgia, CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles explained that the "most glaring" example of a debate dodge was Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) refusing to answer whether she agreed that the election was rigged.
"Anybody that watched this will be left with is the fact that when she was asked directly, at least five, six, maybe seven times, whether or not she agrees that President Donald Trump lost the presidential election, Kelly Loeffler just refused to answer that question," said Nobles. "She would then move on to the stock answer that she had related to dancing around this issue of election discrepancies and fraud and that it needs to be looked into, and the president has every right to look into it. She was asked by almost every person involved in moderating this debate directly, did president trump win or lose, and she just did not answer the question. I think that more than anything reflects this tightrope the republican candidates are walking here in Georgia. They don't necessarily -- it's not necessarily good for them to engage fully in the conspiracy theories and the baseless claims that President Trump is making about this election. but at the same time, they cannot alienate Trump voters. We saw Kelly Loeffler at least attempt to dance on that tightrope tonight."
CNN
Trump’s ‘stupid’ call to Kemp ‘bordered on criminality’: Ex-Senate leader Harry Reid
On CNN Saturday, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) tore into President Donald Trump for his phone call demanding the governor of Georgia convene the legislature to overturn the election.
"Trump is out of touch with reality," said Reid. "The Republican secretary of state in Georgia has been very strong. Georgia is a state that is not going to allow this foolishness to continue. They had an election. They've proved it. They certified it. And I think that Trump is wasting his time. Georgia is not going to have its reputation ruined by some stupid damn thing that Trump is trying to do that is outside the realm of reality."