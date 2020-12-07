CNN’s David Gregory blasts Giuliani’s ‘reckless’ behavior: it bookends Trump’s ‘bitter end days’ in office

On CNN Monday, David Gregory tore into attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “reckless” behavior leading to his COVID-19 infection — and what it signifies for outgoing President Donald Trump.

One of Giuliani’s most recent public events before testing positive was a hearing with Michigan lawmakers, during which he did not wear a mask.

“It’s just, I’m sorry, Giuliani’s behavior was just reckless and he got sick,” said Gregory. “It’s not a surprise that he got sick. I hope he gets better, too. I don’t wish anybody ill. But come on. Putting aside what he was in pursuit of, which is ridiculous, the public example he was setting and the president’s setting, we’ve already gone down that road and established how reckless all of that is.”

“These are bitter end days for the president in office,” continued Gregory. “And what is so derelict is that we’re in the middle of a crisis where this transition is so important in responding to the pandemic, and beyond that, there is just the mistreatment of our democratic institutions by someone who doesn’t care about the presidency, which is something I have felt from day one of this presidency. Donald Trump doesn’t care about the presidency. He cares about himself, and that is just on display in these bitter days.”

