CNN’s Jake Tapper taken aback by Trump’s latest ‘nonsense’ rant – and compares it to a suicide cult

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump is continuing to push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him, telling a reporter at a recent vaccine summit that “we’ll have to see” who will occupy the White House in the next administration.

“You didn’t win in the swing states, we’re not gonna have to wait and see who the next administration is because it’s gonna be the Biden-Harris administration, and the only terrible thing that’s going on are President Trump and his supporters trying to subvert the will of the people,” Tapper said.

“There is no ‘case’ that’s gonna overturn the election results,” Tapper later said incredulously. “We know he’s lost, he’s going down in history as the sorest loser in American political history — I don’t know why his family isn’t stepping in here.”

“It’s so crazy. It’s Reverend Jim Jones kind of stuff,” Tapper added.

Watch the full segment in the video below: