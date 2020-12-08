CNN’s Lemon takes down Republicans over Trump’s loss: ‘All fun and games until someone destroys democracy’
CNN’s Don Lemon went after Republican leaders for still refusing to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election. Biden may have won by the largest margin since 1932, but Republican enablers are too afraid of Donald Trump to tell the truth.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) lost his mind when House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) had the temerity to acknowledge Biden’s election during the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies meeting.
“It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that, going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee’s long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand,” Blunt said.
“Lindsey Graham,” Lemon went on. “You knew he would be part of this, right? He asked if Trump should concede if he loses on December 14th, saying ‘after December 14th, we’ll talk.’ Nobody really — anyway. Lindsey? Really? So, I think we’re all looking forward to that. See what he says.”
Then there was Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who once was fearless in standing up to Trump. Now he’s turned into a “little Trump,” according to onetime supporter Ana Navarro. When Rubio was asked if Trump should concede after Monday’s final vote of the electors, Rubio hedged saying, “The indications are that’s going to happen.”
All Lemon could do is laugh at them all.
“Are they just playing games?” he asked. “As we say, being too cute by half. It’s all fun and games until someone destroys democracy.”
Biden’s election lawyer responds to Lou Dobbs’ demand the GOP save Trump from electoral loss
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has been on a crusade to demand the Republican Party spend as much as $500 million if it takes that to fight to make President Donald Trump the winner. Now President-elect Joe Biden's election lawyer Marc Elias is responding, albeit with a chuckle.
In an interview Monday with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and White House aide Stephen Miller, Dobbs demanded that they do something to save the president.
"The reality is that this president right now, and let's be straightforward about it. He's fighting all alone, and Ted Cruz is has stepped up to say he'll argue before the Supreme Court," Dobbs shouted. "Why on God's green Earth wouldn't the White House jump on it?"
Arizona’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected GOP case to change Trump’s loss
President Donald Trump has now lost 51 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Tuesday evening, Arizona's state Supreme Court voted unanimously to reject the Republican Party's attempt to change the result.
The GOP lawyer "fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes," Reuters reporter Brad Heath tweeted with a screen capture of the decision.
"The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672."