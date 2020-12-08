CNN’s Lemon takes down Republicans over Trump’s loss: ‘All fun and games until someone destroys democracy’

CNN’s Don Lemon went after Republican leaders for still refusing to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election. Biden may have won by the largest margin since 1932, but Republican enablers are too afraid of Donald Trump to tell the truth.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) lost his mind when House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) had the temerity to acknowledge Biden’s election during the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies meeting.

“It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that, going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee’s long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand,” Blunt said.

“Lindsey Graham,” Lemon went on. “You knew he would be part of this, right? He asked if Trump should concede if he loses on December 14th, saying ‘after December 14th, we’ll talk.’ Nobody really — anyway. Lindsey? Really? So, I think we’re all looking forward to that. See what he says.”

Then there was Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who once was fearless in standing up to Trump. Now he’s turned into a “little Trump,” according to onetime supporter Ana Navarro. When Rubio was asked if Trump should concede after Monday’s final vote of the electors, Rubio hedged saying, “The indications are that’s going to happen.”

All Lemon could do is laugh at them all.

“Are they just playing games?” he asked. “As we say, being too cute by half. It’s all fun and games until someone destroys democracy.”

