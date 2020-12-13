CNN’s Tapper sarcastically thanks Trump for exposing the GOP as ‘power-grabbing’ hypocrites with their failed lawsuit
In his closing comments on CNN Sunday morning, “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the lawsuit filed on his behalf by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the election which prompted 126 GOP lawmakers to sign amicus briefs supporting it.
According to the CNN host, that allowed Americans to see them as the “power-grabbing” hypocrites they are.
“18 state attorneys general, some U.S. Senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus — 126 members — supported it,” Tapper deadpanned. “President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials. They are definitionally people who signed on to a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgian, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy. President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are.”
He then added, “President Trump made House Republicans go on the record. He made them stand and be counted and 126 of them, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican whip Steve Scalise, they actually signed their names to this. This unconservative, undemocratic, un-American mendacious joke of a lawsuit that would disenfranchise millions of their fellow Americans.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Michael Flynn, who pushed for Trump martial law, says Americans will ‘not allow’ Biden inauguration
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Sunday insisted that Americans will "not allow" President-elect Joe Biden's "false inauguration" to go forward.
Flynn, who has previously suggested that the current president should declare martial law, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that there is a "10 out of 10" chance that President Donald Trump will be the next commander-in-chief.
"Why not look into this if in fact the evidence that we have is true?" Flynn opined. "We definitely believe that it is true. And there is clear, clear evidence."
2020 Election
Trump rants about ‘Swing State hustle!’ in continuing meltdown over election loss
Sunday morning, Donald Trump picked up where he left off on Saturday morning, ranting and lashing out about voter fraud as his hopes of overturning the election dissipate after a brutal Supreme Court dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
According to the president, "How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle!" which he followed with an all-caps declaration: "MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY!"
2020 Election
Texas AG explains his ‘Plan B’ to overturn election ‘state by state’ after Supreme Court rejection
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Sunday outlined President Donald Trump's path to victory after the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Paxton if he had a "Plan B" for contesting the election results.
"Going forward, I think the Trump campaign is taking our arguments that we tried to get in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, they are now going to take those, I think, state by state," Paxton explained. "Because I think they are legitimately good constitutional arguments that don't depend on actually proving every little instance of fraud."