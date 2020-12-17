Columnist mocks Republicans for freaking out after a Democrat said the F-word: ‘Get Rubio a cold compress’

Republicans are falling all over themselves to criticize a top female adviser to President-elect Joe Biden because she said the “F-word” in an interview.

Writing for the Washington Post on Thursday, Karen Tumulty suggested someone give Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) a “cold compress.”

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

Rubio has spent the past several months tweeting Bible verses while supporting a president who said he could grab women by their genitals, puts children in cages and ignored the 306,000-plus people who’ve died of the coronavirus.

But the reality is that Jen O’Malley Dillon’s comment was spot on about attempts of unity among members that genuinely want to fix government. But there is a segment of the GOP, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who simply want to stop the government from working when there are Democrats in the White House.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—-rs. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that,” said O’Malley Dillon. “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

“Which is not to say it is easy. It is like a relationship,” O’Malley Dillon continued. “You can’t do politics alone. If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”

It’s certainly a far cry from Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking bitch.”

“Oh, the horror!” Tumulty wrote in her column. “At a moment when the country faces a set of crises unlike any we have seen in many generations, Biden and his team want to get things done. They also recognize that doing so will require some give-and-take, given today’s political environment.”

She closed by alleging that the “nontroversy” is a gender-laced attack akin to what conservatives are trying to do to Dr. Jill Biden by attacking her Ph.D. and the attacks on Neera Tanden for being “too partisan” after a government was stacked to the brim of far-right partisan hacks for four years.

Read the full editorial at the Washington Post.