Conservative Georgia election official shreds pro-Trump lawyers for demanding GOP boycott voting

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via CNN.

On CNN Wednesday, Georgia voting system manager Gabriel Sterling, who attracted national attention earlier in the week for a speech condemning the conspiracy theories against the election, responded to pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood urging Republicans to boycott the Senate runoffs at a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before.

“It’s insanity,” said Sterling. “It’s just so baseless from any sense of reality, detached from reality, and yes, I’m a Republican, and I’m going to stay a Republican. I’m going to fight for the sanctity and sanity of a party that has been a big part of America, and I have been fighting for it since I was 15 years old, and Lin Wood, the bizarre irony is he has not voted in a Republican primary since 2004. I question the underlying thought process beyond that. Encouraging anybody not to vote is ridiculous.”

“The president has to know at this point he’s lost,” continued Sterling. “We’ve done a regular count, we’ve done a hand tally, which if you remember the first conspiracy theory, was that the Dominion machines were flipping votes, and our hand tallies, dead spot on. And now we’re doing a third recount, which is essentially dead count on. And another part of the Dominion issue is in Wisconsin, where the Dominion machines worked, President Trump got 59 percent of the vote. In the counties in Pennsylvania where they were used, 52 percent of the vote.”

“None of this makes sense, with the flimsiest of any level of reality,” added Sterling. “And the problem is there’s people who believe it. We know there are nuts out there who are going to think — the president called Brad Raffensperger an enemy of the people. We have had people go on to his property.”

Watch below:


