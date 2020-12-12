Conservative slams evangelicals descending on DC for last gasp march to ‘pray’ for God to intercede on Trump’s behalf

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis expressed exasperation with evangelical leaders who are set to lead what has been dubbed the “Jericho March” in Washington D.C. on Saturday under the belief they can pray God into helping Donald Trump remain in the Oval Office for four more years.

Lewis, who wears his faith on his sleeve, has long condemned members of the Christian community who have attached themselves to the president who, by his actions and his deeds, has never exemplified any Christian values other than giving them occasional lip service.

As the Daily Beast columnist sees it, the group scheduled to appear are a motley crew who do not exemplify the best the evangelical community has to offer.

Writing that “some prominent members of the Christian church are undermining the church’s witness,” Lewis added, “For evidence, look no further than this Saturday, when former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn (who recently shared a message calling on Trump to declare ‘limited martial law’ and hold a new election) will give his first post-pardon speech at something called the Jericho March in Washington, D.C. Aside from Flynn, the roster includes other prominent MAGA names like Mike Lindell (the MyPillow guy), Eric Metaxas (a radio host who punched a protester and recently said, ‘I’d be happy to die in this fight’), Ali Alexander (formerly Ali Akbar), and C.J. Pearson. Afterwards, the crowd will converge on the National Mall for the ‘ROAR’ prayer rally.”

While conceding they have every right to voice their opinions of the state of the nation, Lewis suggested the message they are sending is damaging to people of faith.

“Christians have every right to be involved in politics, but this is not people of faith gathering to defend the right to life or to support civil rights but, rather, Christians gathering in support of overturning a free and fair election,” he wrote. “I am thankful that they promise these marches will be done ‘peacefully,’ but consider the imagery and the implications. They are clearly saying that to be on the side of Trump is to be on the side of God. Likewise, they are saying that the political institutions that want to follow the Constitution and the rule of law are tantamount to the wicked city of Jericho—whose walls came tumbling down. (That part wasn’t so peaceful.)”

Lewis added that Saturday’s march is part of a “disturbing trend” that has damaged the reputation of Christians during the Trump years which is turning off possible converts to the religion — particularly among the young.

“If a young person rejects conservatism because Trump has tainted what was once a serious and legitimate worldview, that’s a shame, and it could have serious ramifications for our nation. But if a young person chooses to reject Christianity because its association with Trump has made it seem ridiculous—well, the stakes (if you believe as Christians do) are eternal,” he warned.

