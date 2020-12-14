Conservative teen CJ Pearson ridiculed for pretending to be a Georgia elector

A conservative social media personality was widely mocked for boasting about casting an Electoral College vote for President Donald Trump.

C.J. Pearson, a teenage political commentator, was nominated as a Georgia elector by the state’s Republican Party, whose delegation cast votes for the president’s re-election to protest Joe Biden’s election win last month.

“Right now, the Republican slate of Georgia electors is taking decisive action by casting their votes in support of @realDonaldTrump,” Pearson tweeted. “#StopTheSteal”

Earlier this year, I was honored to have been nominated to represent the state of Georgia as a member of the Electoral College. Right now, the Republican slate of Georgia electors is taking decisive action by casting their votes in support of @realDonaldTrump. #StopTheSteal — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 14, 2020

The high school senior was named as a plaintiff in the so-called “Kraken” case Pearson v. Kemp, which baselessly claimed Biden’s win was tainted by fraud and other irregularities, and other social media users mocked his efforts to undo Trump’s loss.

Pearson and state GOP leaders met in another part of the state Capitol to cast alternative electoral votes for Trump, which they said keeps his hopes alive for overturning his loss by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

No one gives a shit, CJ. — George Chidi (@neonflag) December 14, 2020

CJ, I’m taking decisive action and casting my electoral vote for Spongebob Squarepants. Thought you’d be interested since our votes mean exactly the same. — Tripper Allen (@tripperpalooza) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, back down on earth… https://t.co/i2yKO5fInP — Harry Arnett (@harryarnett) December 14, 2020

My two dogs and I just cast 3 electoral votes for Beth Harmon because someone that good at chess is probably smart enough to be president. PS Those votes are going to count as much as yours. Georgia for Biden. #stoptheclownshow #1-59 in court — Chris Chapman (@chapman_chipper) December 14, 2020

I’m glad you’re enjoying Pretend-y time. Say hi from me to Mr. Stuffins the Unicorn when you pour him some tea. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) December 14, 2020

We will count them in the alternate universe! — Wesley Smith (@Wesladanton) December 14, 2020

I am casting a vote for Deez Nuts. It’s just as valid. — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) December 14, 2020

Lol. You literally have no power. This means nothing. — Adam Keleman (@ABKman) December 14, 2020

i remember when i got participation awards 🥈 — WRC (@wryancr) December 14, 2020

I feel nostalgic for my childhood when seeing children in 2020 play pretend. — Bert W. (@BertW86) December 14, 2020

i just cast my votes to nullify your votes, also they’re invisible, so you can’t see them, but trust me, i did it — Damon (@Damonomics) December 14, 2020

So cute you guys are doing cosplay and pretending to electors. — BOSSFAN55 (@BOSSFAN55) December 14, 2020

I declare your vote invalid. No backsies and I’m standing in the safe zone. — Dwight Williams (@dwight_esq) December 14, 2020