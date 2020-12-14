Quantcast
Conservative teen CJ Pearson ridiculed for pretending to be a Georgia elector

10 mins ago

Commentary
C.J. Pearson (Facebook)

A conservative social media personality was widely mocked for boasting about casting an Electoral College vote for President Donald Trump.

C.J. Pearson, a teenage political commentator, was nominated as a Georgia elector by the state’s Republican Party, whose delegation cast votes for the president’s re-election to protest Joe Biden’s election win last month.

“Right now, the Republican slate of Georgia electors is taking decisive action by casting their votes in support of @realDonaldTrump,” Pearson tweeted. “#StopTheSteal”

The high school senior was named as a plaintiff in the so-called “Kraken” case Pearson v. Kemp, which baselessly claimed Biden’s win was tainted by fraud and other irregularities, and other social media users mocked his efforts to undo Trump’s loss.

Pearson and state GOP leaders met in another part of the state Capitol to cast alternative electoral votes for Trump, which they said keeps his hopes alive for overturning his loss by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

9 mins ago

December 14, 2020

