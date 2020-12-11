‘CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT’ ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law warns Fox and Newsmax of new Trump scam

The election was called over one month ago and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump’s Hail Mary lawsuit, but a conservative group is running a new ad against the president on right-wing networks.

The ad, but the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law, was posted online by Bill Kristol on Friday evening.

“Attention! Consumer Protection Alert! Beware of a new scam from Donald Trump targeting 2020 voters, requesting money to be used for an official election defense fund,” the narrator said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not be fooled. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” the narrator continues. “The election has been certified by all 50 states.”

“Don’t get fooled by Donald Trump’s post-election scam!” the narrator warns.