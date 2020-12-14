‘Cult follower’ Kayleigh McEnany faces backlash after she flees questions on Electoral College vote

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany was criticized after she refused to say whether President Donald Trump will accept the results of Monday’s Electoral College vote.

McEnany was asked about the Electoral College vote by CNN’s Jim Acosta on Monday after she finished an interview with Fox News. The press secretary declined to respond to the question.

Just asked @presssec if Trump would accept the results from the Electoral College today. She did not respond. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2020

Commenters on Twitter accused McEnany of being a “cult follower” and a “spineless subordinate.”

Others argued that the question was “pointless” because President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in even if Trump does not concede the election.

Read some of the tweets below.

Because she is a cult follower @PressSec and not a true, law abiding, honest press secretary. She’s is a waste of space and certainly not worth listening to unless you enjoy listen to BS. https://t.co/ix763XYmAt — MCCWild (@MccWild) December 14, 2020

Gee what a shocker!! @presssec needs to pull her head out of @realDonaldTrump‘s ass and realize HE LOST BIGLY! https://t.co/pzQzM1WsXX — kpat1971 (@kpat1971) December 14, 2020

An aide holding an umbrella over @PressSec head? OMG they really think they’re royalty. How do Trumpers not see through this disgrace… rhetorical. https://t.co/YqvX8CjiIQ — Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 14, 2020

Just another day that @PressSec can’t be bothered to do her job. https://t.co/Hyo18k9pbZ — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) December 14, 2020

Having to be the aide that holds an umbrella over mcenany’s head actually sounds like my personal nightmare / hell https://t.co/HTYyoR1vRm — O (@Owenjayyy) December 14, 2020

They need to stop asking that stupid question. It doesn’t matter if he accepts it or not. Asking that question makes him think that he actually has an option, which he doesn’t. — Dr. Mackie 📖🖊🌺🎼🎭Little Songbird (@DocMacRocks) December 14, 2020

Irrelevant, pointless question. — Brian Vastag (@brianvastag) December 14, 2020

While I agree with you, @Acosta should be able to ask @PressSec this question and it shouldn’t even be controversial. @kayleighmcenany should be able to say yes, @realDonaldTrump would accept the #ElectoralCollege — methodicjon (@methodicjon) December 14, 2020