‘Cult follower’ Kayleigh McEnany faces backlash after she flees questions on Electoral College vote

Published

13 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany was criticized after she refused to say whether President Donald Trump will accept the results of Monday’s Electoral College vote.

McEnany was asked about the Electoral College vote by CNN’s Jim Acosta on Monday after she finished an interview with Fox News. The press secretary declined to respond to the question.

Commenters on Twitter accused McEnany of being a “cult follower” and a “spineless subordinate.”

Others argued that the question was “pointless” because President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in even if Trump does not concede the election.

Read some of the tweets below.

'Cult follower' Kayleigh McEnany faces backlash after she flees questions on Electoral College vote

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany was criticized after she refused to say whether President Donald Trump will accept the results of Monday's Electoral College vote.

