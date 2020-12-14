Democrat blasts Bill Barr for his ‘constitutional crime spree’ — and demands he is disbarred for life

Attorney General Bill Barr was slammed on Twitter on Monday after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the AG would be leaving his post before the end of the month.

“With bill barr leaving we can never forget barr’s constitutional crime spree and rampage against the rule of law,” Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) posted on Twitter, beginning a thread of “some lowlights.”

“Barr should be stripped of his law licenses for life so he can never practice law again,” he concluded.

Here’s what he posted:

Barr intervened to let trump's convicted friend slimeball roger stone off scot-free after stone coordinated with putin vessels to leak dirt during the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/p3ZztuEzle — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr abused taxpayer resources to turn DOJ into trump’s personal law firm to defend trump in a rape lawsuithttps://t.co/7oAwNY4qLY — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr worked to dismiss the conviction of trump’s felon friend mike flynn who was on putin’s payroll and was labeled a traitor by a federal judgehttps://t.co/nmtoCun5FP — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr obstructed legislative oversight and was only the second AG ever held in contempt of Congress.https://t.co/TXRAwPtI3u — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

