Democratic lawmakers have no plans to drop multiple lawsuits filed against Trump once he leaves office: CNN
Any hope that Donald Trump may have had that Democratic lawmakers were willing to move on and ignore the possible illegalities committed during his four years in the White House has been put to rest as a top Democrat stated they have no interest in dropping a multitude of lawsuits that have been filed against the president.
With the president already looking at possible criminal indictments being filed against him and his family by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., his life after leaving the Oval Office promises to be filled with depositions and increasing legal peril.
That includes lawsuits filed by House Democrats that won’t disappear after January 20th.
According to a report from CNN, the president is still on the hook for Congressional lawsuits looking into obtaining his “tax returns, key financial documents, testimony from a former White House counsel and grand jury material from the Mueller report.”
While President-elect Joe Biden has said he will be hands-off when it comes to government investigations into the president and his family — leaving those decisions to his yet-to-be-announced attorney general choice — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told CNN there is still work to do.
“I would want to investigate things that are profoundly damaging to our system of government and are capable of repetition by a future executive or administration,” the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee member explained. “Trump paying off mistresses or engaging in real estate fraud in New York — that doesn’t really implicate a federal interest. But then we have the whole series of actions by Trump and his administration that shake the foundations of our government to the core.”
According to the report, Democratic leadership will likely pick and choose which lawsuits they want to prioritize with an eye on also helping Biden press his agenda with the help of some Republicans.
The report goes on to note that Democrats are well aware that the president is considering a 2024 run, which makes it all that much more important that they get to work right away and not let time pass.
“A lot of this goes to the imperative of repairing the damage done to the legislative branch and its powers in the last four years,” explained Rep. Gerry Connolly (R-VA). “We know how he behaves — we have a record — and one can only imagine in one’s worst nightmares what it would be like if he were to regain the White House in four years. And that means to me, it’s absolutely imperative we address these issues now.”
That is not to say that all Democrats are on-board in going after Trump when there is so much to do when it comes to repairing the damage he has done to the country for four years.
According to Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), “My gravest concern is about the unity of our country and I recognize the challenge between the principle of law and accountability with increasing division. As we’ve seen with this administration trying to do a retrospective on the past can be more deconstructive than constructive. With that said, people have to be held accountable, but I will say this right now: The stimulus is a perfect example of what is more important.”
Hovering over all of this is who Biden nominates to head the Justice Department, with CNN reporting Democrats will wait and see if “the Justice Department takes up any Trump-related investigations. Congress tends to defer to the Justice Department when an investigation is underway, and lawmakers say they wouldn’t likely duplicate any of those efforts.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump flops in another Georgia lawsuit — here’s what they messed up this time
Another lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump flopped on Monday, this time in Fulton County Superior Court. The suit was filed over the weekend asking that the judge invalidate the presidential election in Georgia and either order a new election or have the GOP-led legislature select electors. That makes a win/loss rate of 1 to 48 cases thus far.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump's campaign ran into trouble for failure to pay the proper filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly.
2020 Election
Trump promises ‘big things’ will overturn election just days before Electoral College meets
President Donald Trump on Monday said that he had "big things" planned that could overturn the election before the Electoral College meets next week.
During a ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the status of attorney Rudy Giuliani, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"Rudy is doing well," Trump announced. "I just spoke to him. He's doing very well. No temperature and he actually called me early this morning. He was the first call I got. Now, he's doing very well."
The president was also asked if his team could overturn the election results before the Electoral College meets to formally vote for a new president on Dec. 14.
2020 Election
Citing ‘historic abuse’ of judicial process, over 1,500 attorneys call for sanction of Trump campaign’s legal team
As President Donald Trump continues what critics have called a "narcissistic crusade" contesting his loss of the November election with lies and baseless lawsuits about election fraud and security, by Monday more than 1,500 attorneys across the country had signed on to a call for bar associations to condemn and investigate his campaign's lawyers.
"The conduct of Mr. Giuliani and his colleagues is a disgrace."—LDAD letter
Although even some Trump allies like U.S. Attorney General William Barr have admitted there is no evidence of mass voter fraud that led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory last month, the president's attorneys have continued to pursue suits that "have become so transparently filed in bad faith that state and local officials are beginning to call for judges to sanction Trump campaign and Republican lawyers," as Vox noted Saturday.