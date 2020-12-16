Quantcast
Detroit attorneys want Sidney Powell and her associates sanctioned for frivolous Michigan lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

Lawyer Sidney Powell speaks during an event at Hillsdale College. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Attorney Sidney Powell’s antics following the 2020 presidential election have been so outrageous that even members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, distanced themselves from her. And in Michigan — one of the battleground states where Powell tried to get the election results thrown out — attorneys for the City of Detroit are calling for tough sanctions against Sidney Powell and her allies.

Although Powell is no longer representing the Trump campaign, she has continued to battle the election results in court and claimed, without evidence, that Trump was the victim of widespread voter fraud in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and other battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won. Powell’s lawsuits have been unsuccessful, and the Electoral College certified the election results in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday, December 14.

David Fink and other attorneys representing the City of Detroit believe that Powell and her colleagues should pay a stiff price for wasting the courts’ time in Michigan, and the City of Detroit is recommending a heavy fine and other penalties.

Fink told Law & Crime, “It’s time for this nonsense to end. The lawyers filing these frivolous cases that undermine democracy must pay a price.”

A Michigan-related lawsuit from Powell received a stern rebuke from U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, who made it clear that she considered the election results in that state perfectly legitimate and had no desire to grant Powell’s request to throw out millions of votes there.

In a 36-page ruling, Parker explained her reasons for dismissing that lawsuit and wrote, “the people have spoken. The right to vote is among the most sacred rights of our democracy and, in turn, uniquely defines us as Americans. The struggle to achieve the right to vote is one that has been both hard fought and cherished throughout our country’s history. Local, state and federal elections give voice to this right through the ballot. And elections that count each vote celebrate and secure this cherished right.”

In a motion calling for sanctions against Powell, attorneys for the City of Detroit argued, “The key ‘factual’ allegations from the supposed fact witnesses, some of whom attempt to cloak their identities while attacking democracy, have been debunked. The allegations about supposed fraud in the processing and tabulation of absentee ballots by the City at the TCF Center have been rejected by every court which has considered them. If any of the claims in this lawsuit had merit, that would have been demonstrated in those cases.”

Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld notes that although Powell’s frivolous election lawsuits have been thrown out in court, they cost the taxpayers money.

Fink stressed, “this abuse of the legal process at the expense of states should not go unpunished.”


