Devin Nunes is suing Twitter yet again — this time for stalking

Published

1 min ago

on

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has filed yet another lawsuit against Twitter and one specific user he is accusing of stalking and harassing him on the social media platform.

As the New York Times reported back in June of this year, the California congressman had two lawsuits dismissed in a Virginia courtroom when a judge ruled he could not sue a parody account run by a “cow” belonging to him as well as someone purporting to be his mother. 

At that time Judge John Marshall of the Henrico County Circuit Court in Virginia ruled Twitter could not be sued due to the Communications Decency Act, which states social media companies cannot be held legally liable for content posted on their platforms.

That didn’t stop the litigious lawmaker — who previously asked for $250 million in damages — from filing yet another lawsuit that was long on accusations but short on evidence.

According to the Bee, Nunes’s attorney filed the suit in Tulare County Superior Court in October alleging the man, Benjamin Paul Meredith, “… runs a network of anonymous Twitter accounts that stalk (Nunes) 24 hours, every day. Nunes says the accounts have posted ‘thousands’ of comments threatening him, posting his personal information and encouraging others to harass him.”

In response Meredith “filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit under California’s anti-SLAPP law, which discourages frivolous lawsuits.”

According to the report, Nunes is attempting to sue Twitter along with Meredith by accusing the company of “aiding and abetting Meredith’s unlawful acts,” while alleging hundreds of other Twitter accounts are also harassing him.

The Bee notes that the lawsuit does not contain evidence — in the form of quoted tweets — that are the basis of his accusations, but did include mention of a video posted to Twitter in September that showed Nunes maskless on an airplane as the woman who recorded the encounter asked him, “Sued any more cows lately? Moo. Moo.”

That video can be seen below.

As for Meredith – a former GOP official — he reportedly has a long history with the GOP lawmaker, refusing to endorse Nunes in supporting Nunes’ first-time bid for Congress in 2002, say8ng Nunes wasn’t qualified, the Bee reports.

Meredith no longer lives in Nunes’ district after having taken up residence in Washington state.

