Devin Nunes wants to investigate a Democrat for the same thing he did

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) serves as the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee. It’s a key appointment for the ally of President Donald Trump given the number of intelligence scandals throughout the course of the administration. But after Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was revealed to have had a relationship with a Chinese woman who the FBI suspected may have been a spy, Nunes is demanding an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swalwell, who serves as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee was approached by the FBI six years ago about a woman that was spending a lot of time with him and meeting with other Democratic leaders. The FBI informed Swalwell of their concerns and he immediately cut off ties and began working with the FBI to help in any way needed. The woman ultimately left the United States.

It’s been six years, but Nunes suddenly decided that it’s a problem. Democrats have a “China problem,” he told Fox Business News. Until recently, no Republicans had a problem with Swalwell. Two years ago, Swalwell was named Intelligence chairman and Nunes didn’t mention any concerns then. President Donald Trump’s intelligence officials also had to have known about the incident and also said nothing.

More recently, however, Rep. Nunes had a relationship with an active Russian agent who was sanctioned by Trump’s Treasury Department. He hasn’t been investigated, however.

It was announced in September that Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach was working with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Nunes and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as recently as this summer. Yet, none of the men have been investigated by their respective committees. It’s unknown if any of the men revealed intelligence information to Derkach.