Diamond and Silk call for military coup after Supreme Court rejects Trump’s efforts to overturn the election
Far-right internet personalities Diamond and Silk were among many dejected supporters of President Donald Trump who whined online after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the GOP effort to overturn the election.
“If the Supreme Court can’t save our Republic, then where is the Military?” they posted on Twitter.
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 11, 2020
The two were quickly blasted by Republican congressmen.
“For the sake of democracy, the future of our nation recant on this tweet. I beg of you. We do not settle elections with our military or police force. We are not Cuba, Venezuela or China!” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) posted on Twitter.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also blasted the comments.
So @DiamondandSilk just suggested a military overthrow. Let that sink in, and do everything the opposite of any other suggestion people like this offer. INSANE
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 12, 2020
Supreme Court shoots down scheme by Texas and Republicans to overturn the 2020 election
President Donald Trump has lost in court once again.
"The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an audacious lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.," The New York Times reported Friday. "The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it 'has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.'"
Trump releases campaign-style video — 34 days after the race was called for President-elect Biden
President Donald Trump on Friday released a campaign-style video as he continues to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the election states in four swing states that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Since the race was called for Biden on Nov. 7th, Trump has argued on Twitter and in court that he should remain president despite losing the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
‘Without decency and without dignity’: German newsweekly Der Spiegel names Trump ‘Loser of the Year’
There's nothing President Donald Trump seems to hate more than losing, judging by comments he's made and by lawsuits he's filed in the desperate, dying days of his single-term presidency. And as the world gets ready to bid auf wiedersehen to Trump, the president must now endure the ignominious insult of being named "Loser of the Year" by one of Europe's most widely read newsweeklies.
"Trump's presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity."—Der Spiegel Der Spiegel, roughly the German journalistic equivalent of TIME—which, coincidentally, just named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its vaunted "Person of the Year"—on Thursday published an article entitled "Der Verlierer des Jahres," or "Loser of the Year" in English.