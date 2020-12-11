Diamond and Silk call for military coup after Supreme Court rejects Trump’s efforts to overturn the election

Far-right internet personalities Diamond and Silk were among many dejected supporters of President Donald Trump who whined online after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the GOP effort to overturn the election.

“If the Supreme Court can’t save our Republic, then where is the Military?” they posted on Twitter.

The two were quickly blasted by Republican congressmen.

“For the sake of democracy, the future of our nation recant on this tweet. I beg of you. We do not settle elections with our military or police force. We are not Cuba, Venezuela or China!” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) posted on Twitter.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also blasted the comments.

So @DiamondandSilk just suggested a military overthrow. Let that sink in, and do everything the opposite of any other suggestion people like this offer. INSANE — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 12, 2020