Don Lemon rips Republicans who went along with Trump’s doomed lawsuits: ‘Hang your head in shame’
CNN’s Don Lemon had harsh words for Republicans who went along with President Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the GOP effort to steal the election.
“Here’s the message tonight to those 18 attorneys general and those 126 House Republicans who signed on to the president’s doomed attempt to overturn the election: you will never be able to walk away from this,” Lemon predicted. “Hang your head in shame, you tried to kill our democracy. This will go down on your permanent record.”
“Those 126 House Republicans will never live this down — and they shouldn’t live it down. They signed on to this president’s doomed attempt to steal our election,” he explained.
Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits
CNN's Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
"I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over," Tapper posted on Twitter.
"I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically," he continued.
He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump's plot against democracy.
2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!
‘CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT’ ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law warns Fox and Newsmax of new Trump scam
The election was called over one month ago and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's Hail Mary lawsuit, but a conservative group is running a new ad against the president on right-wing networks.
The ad, by the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law, was posted online by Bill Kristol on Friday evening.
"Attention! Consumer Protection Alert! Beware of a new scam from Donald Trump targeting 2020 voters, requesting money to be used for an official election defense fund," the narrator said.
Giuliani reveals how Trump is doing after SCOTUS loss: ‘The president’s reaction is to look at other options’
Donald Trump's personal attorney revealed what the president is thinking after losing his effort to overturn the election results at the Supreme Court.
"Mr. Mayor, I know you talked to the president just after this ruling came down, what's his reaction," Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield asked Rudy Giuliani. "And how's he doing through all this."
"The president's reaction is to look at other options," Giuliani replied.
"I mean, we always knew that this was an option, that we would have to convert this into -- in fact, originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases," he continued.