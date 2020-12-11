Don Lemon rips Republicans who went along with Trump’s doomed lawsuits: ‘Hang your head in shame’

CNN’s Don Lemon had harsh words for Republicans who went along with President Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the GOP effort to steal the election.

“Here’s the message tonight to those 18 attorneys general and those 126 House Republicans who signed on to the president’s doomed attempt to overturn the election: you will never be able to walk away from this,” Lemon predicted. “Hang your head in shame, you tried to kill our democracy. This will go down on your permanent record.”

“Those 126 House Republicans will never live this down — and they shouldn’t live it down. They signed on to this president’s doomed attempt to steal our election,” he explained.

Watch: