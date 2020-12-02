Donald Trump accuses his own DOJ of pushing ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening attacked his own Justice Department for a brief filed in federal court.

“The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court. The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who’ve been loyal to him,” CNN reported Tuesday.

“The disclosure is in 20 pages of partially redacted documents made public by the DC District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation,” CNN reported. “According to the court records, at the end of this summer, a filter team, used to make sure prosecutors don’t receive tainted evidence that should have been kept from them because it was privileged, had more than 50 digital devices including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives and computer drives after investigators raided the unidentified offices.”

While legal experts were stunned by what was revealed in the document, Trump attacked the revelations as “fake news.”

The president, who has a tenuous relationship with reality, often describes bad news as fake news.

Pardon investigation is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020