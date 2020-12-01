Quantcast
Legal experts shocked by ‘pardon bribery scheme’ under DOJ investigation: ‘That’s a lot of warrants’

Donald Trump at Walter Reed (Screen Grab)

Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday after newly unsealed court documents showed that the Department of Justice is investigating a “pardon bribery scheme” involving money directed to the White House.

“The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reported. “The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who’ve been loyal to him.”

“At the end of this summer, a filter team, used to make sure prosecutors don’t receive tainted evidence that should have been kept from them because it was privileged, had more than 50 digital devices including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives and computer drives after investigators raided the unidentified offices,” CNN reported. “The grand jury investigation also appears to relate to unnamed people acting as unregistered ‘lobbyists to senior White House officials’ as they sought to secure a pardon and use an intermediary to send a bribe, the unsealed court records say.”

Legal experts were shocked by the revelations in the court filings.

Former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara simply said, “whoa.”

Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman surprised by the amount of electronic devices seized — and wondered if any GOP senators may be in the redactions.

Watergate figure and former Nixon White House counsel John Dean offered his prediction.

Court reporter Adam Klasfeld said he had never seen anything like it.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a former military prosecutor, blasted the White House after the report.

Attorney Bradley Moss suggested it may involve Rudy Giuliani.

Former DOJ attorney Norm Eisen also wondered if Giuliani may be involved.

