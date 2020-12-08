Donald Trump blasts Republican as ‘dumb or corrupt’ — and urges ‘every great Georgian to call him out’
President Donald Trump on Monday continued to wage war on members of his own party in Georgia.
The latest Republican to face an angry tweet from the White House is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA).
Trump has attacked Republicans in Georgia for not going along with his election fraud conspiracy theories. On Monday, Trump also claimed that it would be the fault of Peach State Republicans if Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) lose their January runoff elections, giving control of the chamber to Democrats.
Trump has been pushing for a special session of the Georgia legislature so Republicans could overturn the election results and hand the state to Trump, even though he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Georgia Lt. Governor [Geoff Duncan] is a RINO Never Trumper who got himself elected as LG by falsely claiming to be ‘pro-Trump’. Too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced!” Trump said, even though there has been no evidence of massive fraud.
“We need every great Georgian to call him out!” Trump urged.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020
RINOS @BrianKempGA, @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020
