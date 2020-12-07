Trump says Georgia Republicans will be ‘solely responsible’ for GOP loss of US Senate: ‘People are ANGRY!’

The Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate will not be held until January, but Republicans are already playing the blame game over who will be held responsible if Democrats prevail.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler are running in the January 5th elections. Trump traveled to Georgia for a Saturday rally for the two, but only let them speak for a combined 2 minutes.

On Monday, Trump blasted three statewide elected officials in Georgia for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election results. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a tweet, Trump lashed out at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, saying the three “will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia.”

“Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY!” Trump added.

