Trump says Georgia Republicans will be ‘solely responsible’ for GOP loss of US Senate: ‘People are ANGRY!’
The Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate will not be held until January, but Republicans are already playing the blame game over who will be held responsible if Democrats prevail.
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler are running in the January 5th elections. Trump traveled to Georgia for a Saturday rally for the two, but only let them speak for a combined 2 minutes.
On Monday, Trump blasted three statewide elected officials in Georgia for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election results. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.
In a tweet, Trump lashed out at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, saying the three “will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia.”
“Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY!” Trump added.
2020 Election
‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
2020 Election
Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer
Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained "circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they'll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?"
Sykes described it as "the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded."
2020 Election
Republican claim Biden’s win was ‘statistically impossible’ torn to shreds in brutal fact-check
Arguments made in support of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election continue to be dogged by major flaws in reasoning.
"Since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, there's been a lot of analysis aimed at somehow proving that his election was the result of fraud or illegal voting. None of that analysis has actually offered credible proof of fraud, as dozens of judges in various courts and any number of independent observers have determined. But the goal is often less to prove the case than to suggest the case, to continue to present the well-settled issue as unsettled and thereby to present President Trump as having not-yet-lost his reelection bid instead of having clearly lost it a month ago," Philip Bump of The Washington Post wrote Monday.