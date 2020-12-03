Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department banned from the building: report
The Associated Press reported Thursday that President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department was barred from entering the building.
The report revealed that Heidi Stirrup, “an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller,” was pressuring Justice Department staff to hand over sensitive documents and information about alleged “election fraud” and other issues that are important to Trump.
Attorney General Bill Barr told the AP on Tuesday that there was no widespread election fraud or voter fraud, as Trump has claimed for the past several weeks since losing the 2020 election. Trump alleged that Barr “hasn’t looked very hard.”
Stirrup was put into the DOJ as a kind of go-between to hand information to the White House.
“She was told within the last two weeks to vacate the building after top Justice officials learned of her efforts to collect insider information about ongoing cases and the department’s work on election fraud,” the Associated Press reported, citing sources.
Less than 20 minutes later, Trump appointed the aide to the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy.
This story was published at 3:05 PM. Seventeen minutes earlier, the WH sent out an email announcing that Trump has appointed the aide in question to the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy https://t.co/gnRcl9PgqV https://t.co/2EztgZYYNs
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 3, 2020
