Dr. Oz pushed hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure — and was just rewarded with a White House appointment

Controversial television doctor Mehmet Oz spent weeks in the spring aggressively promoting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.

It wasn’t until April 22 that Dr. Oz backed off pushing the drug on Fox News, as evidence showed it did not successfully treat the virus.

President Donald Trump was the biggest public backer of the drug and continued to falsely claim it as a COVID cure into July.

On Friday, the White House announced Trump was appointing Dr. Oz to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Other appointees include Mariano Rivera, Herschel Walker, Bill Belichick, and Urban Meyer.

The appointments will last two years.