‘Everything that Trump calls a hoax is real’: Russian dissident

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, Russian dissident Garry Kasparov ripped into Donald Trump for the damage he has done to the U.S., saying the president is nothing more than an unrepentant liar.

Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the former world chess champion cited a column he wrote for the New York Daily News where he stated, “Trump is using his last weeks in office to focus on a real crisis. No, not the surging pandemic that is now killing around 3,000 Americans per day. The only crisis Trump cares about is how to make more money from his position, and his fundraising is in a higher gear now than before the election, surely a first in American history. It’s hard to feel sorry for the suckers making these donations, including major donors who see it as an investment in controlling a Trump-led GOP in the coming years. The hundreds of millions of dollars Trump is raising for his PAC can be used largely at his discretion.”

Speaking with the hosts he continued in that vein.

“Sometimes it seems we have language inadequate to describe exactly what Donald Trump is doing, so perhaps we dismiss it too quickly or mock it or ridicule it or go too far in the other direction. You understand better than us what we’re seeing — explain it to us,” host Scarborough proposed.

“So Trump could do a lot of damage as president and now he seems set on showing he can do a lot more damage as an ex-president,” the chess Grand Master explained. “And you may — you just called him a loser. But from his perspective, he’s not a loser because he’s still king of the Republican Party and he keeps collecting money.”

“As we speak, Trump has about 1,225 hours as president but who’s counting, and how much more damage can he do to American democracy?” he sarcastically added before stating the president “will never concede.”

“I have been saying it for a long time, he will never admit he was a failure,” he elaborated. “He’s only doing it for money and his twisted ego, and the damage is real. Because the dictators around the world, they don’t care why Trump is doing it, but yet — and it weakens Biden and America’s ability to promote democracy worldwide because it’s how can America question the illegitimacy of people like Putin, and everything that Trump calls a hoax is real. The ‘Russian hoax,’ it’s real.”

