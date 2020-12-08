Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FDA official Scott Gottlieb confirms Trump administration turned down additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump removes his coronavirus mask before giving a White House campaign address. AFP.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb confirmed the Trump administration turned down Pfizer’s offer for 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses months ago.

Gottlieb, who’s currently a Pfizer board member, told CNBC that the New York Times report about the refused offer was accurate, and he suspects the administration gambled that more companies would develop a vaccine, reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pfizer did offer an additional allotment coming out of that plan, basically the second quarter allotment, to the U.S. government multiple times — and as recently as after the interim data came out and we knew this vaccine looked to be effective,” Gottlieb told CNBC.

“I think the government made a bet that they are going to option or advance purchase vaccine from multiple manufacturers,” he added. “They have agreements now with five or six manufacturers for about 100 million doses each manufacturer. They want to spread those bets. I think they’re betting that more than one vaccine is going to get authorized and there will be more vaccines on the market, and that perhaps could be why they didn’t take up that additional 100 million option agreement.”

Pfizer and Moderna are seeking emergency approval this month to begin distributing the vaccines.

The U.S. has a population of about 330 million, and the initial Pfizer doses would be able to inoculate about 50 million since the vaccine requires two doses.

At least 70 percent of Americans must be vaccinated for life to return to normal, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Texas contests election results in four battleground states in unusual last-minute lawsuit

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House to President-elect Joe Biden.

In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has COVID-19 — and she attended a White House Christmas party on Friday: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who once described herself as a member of an "elite strike force," has reportedly come down with the novel coronavirus.

Sources tell Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that Ellis " has informed associates she has coronavirus," which is "stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday."

One senior administration official fumed to Axios that Ellis not only potentially infected them by attending the party, but also for making their lives miserable by convincing President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: CNN’s Harlow pushed to edge of tears as guest describes sister’s death from COVID-19 after giving birth

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

The brother of a 33-year-old mother of two who passed away from COVID-19 less than a month after giving birth to a baby boy broke down in tears on CNN on Tuesday morning, pushing host Poppy Harlow to the edge of tears herself before her producers cut away.

Speaking with Harlow, Michael Avilez explained how his sister had become infected with the deadly coronavirus which led doctors to induce labor on November 15th only to have them intubate her right after giving birth.

She died on December 3rd, leaving behind her newborn son, a 1-year-old daughter and a grieving husband.

Avilez briefly broke down in tears and had to pause while describing his last conversation with his sister.

Continue Reading
 
 