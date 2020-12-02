Ex-GOP chair mocks Trump for raising more money to steal the election than when he was running
Former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele ridiculed President Donald Trump for raising more campaign dollars to try and steal the 2020 election than he raised for his reelection.
So far, Trump has raised $170 million in a month, his most massive fundraising haul yet. He’s telling his supporters that they can make a difference and take the presidency back from Joe Biden, but the harsh reality is that a whopping 75 percent of the funds go to a political action committee that funds whatever Trump wants. The other 25 percent goes to the Republican National Committee.
According to MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid, “a donor would have to give $5,000 to Trump’s new PAC before any funds go to his recount account.”
“Donald Trump is just openly using the White House as the backdrop for his infomercial,” she continued. “But he’s always doing the same thing, right? You know, I interviewed people when I wrote the recent book I wrote about Trump, and they said they didn’t think he was going to win. They thought it would be great marketing for his hotels to run for president. He’s been using his presidency to suck money out of foreign diplomats. People with him are in on the scheme.”
She noted that their fundraising schemes are about shaming their donors into giving and citing retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who said this week that it’s time to institute Martial Law and overthrow the government in a military coup. Trump ally Sidney Powell has been filing “these loopy, nutsy, cuckoo lawsuits,” Reid described, citing the legal arguments filed with multiple spelling mistakes and factual errors.
“I’m not going to argue with one bit of that,” said the former Republican chair. “The great little dirty party of this is Donald Trump right now, Joy is raising money at a faster rate, to sort, of steal the election than he did when he was trying to win the election. And that’s what people need to understand. He’s raising more money now than he did when he was actually running for the job that he’s now trying to say that they stole from him! So, look, the grift is on, baby!”
He said that anyone who wants to be a sucker and send Trump their money is a “sucker” because it isn’t going to a recount or any election litigation. It’s going to Trump’s PAC.
“And this is important, allows him to go out and do political stuff unrelated to the recount,” said Steele. “So he can hire staff. He can put expenses into airplane travel and all. He’s setting up how he’s going to pay for his post-presidential life at the taxpayer expense today.”
See the full discussion in the video below:
MSNBC analyst quotes Dr. Phil to explain Republicans are volunteers not victims of Trump’s attacks
During Wednesday's episode of "Deadline White House," Dr. Jason Johnson cited television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, when explaining to Republicans that they are officially complicit in President Donald Trump's actions.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that typically Republicans call it "Trump derangement syndrome" or accuse progressives of being "too sensitive" to Trump. But now, it's Republicans that Trump is turning against.
"He is targeting the kinds of statewide officials who a few years down the road would show up in Iowa and kick the tires on a national run," she explained. "He's targeting statewide officials in Georgia who get the same voters who voted for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Donald Trump. He is smashing up the future of the Republican Party. Personally, I think that's what they deserve. They built Frankenstein. But what do you think pumps the brakes? Do you think someone has to, as this [Georgia election] official, Gabriel Sterling warned yesterday, he said, 'Someone's going to get shot.' Do you think it has to come to that to wake up anybody else that might have any influence in the party, or do you think it's too far gone?"
‘Your own AG says you’re full of crap’: Trump roasted after 46-minute ‘election fraud’ rant
President Donald Trump posted a 46-minute rant on Facebook about his "investigations" into what he calls election fraud. His description of the video is that it was the most important speech of his life. The speech was apparently far more important than his inauguration or announcements about peace deals between countries that weren't in a war against each other.
It was a speech that infuriated political experts because it was a clear attempt to use the seal of the presidency to undermine the 2020 election without any facts to support it. Trump has lost all of his lawsuits alleging fraud because the filings lack the evidence needed to prove there was actual fraud. At the same time, judges have required that Trump's lawyers state in court that their filings didn't include fraud.
The far-right has embraced an election conspiracy theory so absurd the Army came out and denounced it
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, has not been shy about pushing ridiculous conspiracy theories — whether he was promoting the racist "birther" theory that President Barack Obama wasn't really born in the U.S. or claiming that the late Sen. John McCain divulged information to the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.
Now, McInerney is doubling down on his recent claim that U.S. Special Forces died during a recent attack on a CIA computer facility in Germany — where, McInerney claimed, information was being kept on a plot to flip votes from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. But as Military.com explained, the Army has debunked McInerney's claims as nonsense.