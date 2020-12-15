Quantcast
Ex-Trump aide flops after lashing out against New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman

1 min ago

Maggie Haberman -- CNN screenshot

Former President Donald Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp lashed out at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Twitter Tuesday when Haberman talked about the open discussion about motherhood and intense jobs.

“Putting aside everything else, it is rare to hear a woman speaking unapologetically and unselfconsciously about life having kids and an intense job,” tweeted Haberman about a Glamour profile on top staffers to President-elect Joe Biden. “The kind of thing men aren’t often asked to think twice about but women are always expected to.”

Schlapp responded with a snide citation about the women who worked for Trump.

“You must have missed the Trump White House where @SarahHuckabee @KellyannePolls @IvankaTrump @kayleighmcenany among other incredible women worked tirelessly for our great nation while raising children,” she tweeted. “The double standard from the liberal media is appalling.”

But Schlapp ultimately got flattened when Haberman came back with her own reporting on the women of the Trump White House.

“And I guess I’m surprised you don’t remember being part of a big group interview @katierogers and I did with the women of the Trump campaign all those many last year ago,” Haberman said, linking to her story. It appears the point of Haberman’s comments was that she spoke to those Trump staffers and read one about Biden’s and still noticed a difference in the two.

It’s the second time in the past month that Trump’s allies have humiliated themselves, trying to talk about the women who worked for the president. Just two weeks ago White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany whined about Biden’s incoming communications team being all female.

“President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP… So does @FLOTUS …So does @SecondLady …The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities,” McEnany posted in a tweet that still hasn’t been deleted.

The White House’s own website showed that McEnany seemed to forget about her own deputies and the fellow press team that are men. Men Brian R. Morgenstern, Judd Deere, Jalen Drummond, Charles P. Gilmartin, Harrison W. Fields and Devin O’Malley are all members of the Trump communications team that McEnany claimed were all women.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
