Expert: Donald Trump’s election rhetoric could unleash another wave of violence

Seventy percent of the 74 million who voted for Donald Trump believe he won the election and the Democrats stole it from him. About a week ago, a top Georgia official, Gabriel Sterling, implored with the president: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence…. someone’s going to get killed.” More recently, a caller told a House Committee Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Johnson, who is Black, that she should be “swinging from a … rope.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have now certified the election. But after tweeting, “RIGGED ELECTION!” Donald Trump followed up with: “If you’re looking for Election Rigging, look no further. That’s what this is.”

Multiple studies have shown a relationship between Donald Trump’s rhetoric and rises in violence. A president does not have to give direct orders for violence to take place. Rather, from his influential position, he can simply declare the election “rigged” to unleash epidemics of violence, just as his calling immigrants “invaders” unleashed waves of massacres and hate crimes.

Similarly, his calling the pandemic a “hoax” produced surges in suicidal behavior, creating the double crisis we are now facing: the undermining of an election and a pandemic that has become a never-ending plague. I wrote “Profile of a Nation : Trump’s Mind, America’s Soul ” to help us stem the dangers, cope through this period, and prevent another calamitous presidency.

To contain a pandemic effectively, we need pandemic experts; likewise, to prevent a mental health crisis from spiraling out of control, we need mental health experts. We are available for consultation at dangerouscase.org, or at bandylee.com (Dr. Lee does not take payment for her book or other services related to this topic).