‘Fails every logical test’: Kayleigh McEnany drowned in ridicule for her defense of White House super-spreader party

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended the Trump White House’s decision to hold a Christmas party during the novel coronavirus pandemic by comparing it to people who loot businesses.

When asked about why the White House is flouting its own coronavirus task force’s recommendations by holding a large Christmas gathering, McEnany snapped back attacked Black Lives Matter protesters.

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party,” she said. “You can do it responsibly.”

McEnany failed to mention that no major political figures support looting businesses or committing arson, which made her comparison more than a little off base.

It also generated howls of laughter on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

“Some people looted and burned buildings this summer, therefore we can have Christmas parties during a raging pandemic against all guidance from public health professionals.” That fails every conceivable logic test. — Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸 (@KevinGromley) December 2, 2020

“If Jeffrey Dahmer can eat brains and penises, then I can have a Christmas party.” Kayleigh — Tiffa Knee Trumpp (@neutronwizard) December 2, 2020

I do remember government functions of taking a census and taxes being part of the #ChristmasStory, but I do not recall references to looting or arson. #ThisIsGoingWell https://t.co/G1o3TD1uyI — Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) December 2, 2020

Kayleigh comes out as pro-looting https://t.co/l6rwq2QSfx — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) December 2, 2020

Reporter: is the White House setting a good example by holding Christmas parties when the CDC is advising against it? Kayleigh just now: “if you can loot buildings, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party.” Something is wrong with these ppl — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) December 2, 2020

I’d rather do some looting and some burning than go to an indoor Christmas party with those a’holes. — Melina Patterson (@melinaapatters) December 2, 2020

I must say I love how Kayleigh Not McEnany Sense equates looting with a White House Christmas party Seems she walked right into that one — Girl With A Cat 🌊🌊🌊 (@grace0715) December 2, 2020

Kayleigh’s character is eroding daily: “If you can burn buildings, we can have Christmas parties.” — Constance Kindle (@ConstanceKindle) December 2, 2020

Throwing a Christmas party at a lame duck White House is the epitome of uneccessary in a global pandemic. It’s feckless and dangerous. Comparing it to protests is vile and she *knows* it. I am so ready for folks with integrity to be working in the people’s house again. https://t.co/IwTtLwaz1D — Kate Turner (@kateturnersays) December 2, 2020