Famed tourist destination in California shuts down due to surging COVID numbers

Published

1 min ago

on

A famed tourist destination in Lake Tahoe, California, is shutting down due to coronavirus concerns, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lockdown comes in the wake the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order in the Sacramento area, where just 15 percent of ICU beds are available.

In Lake Tahoe, outdoor dining is now banned, retail stores are limited to 20% capacity, and all non-essential travel is banned into and out of the area.

Back in March, Tahoe attempted a shutdown, but was met with protests later in the year. Some visitors who broke lockdown rules were fined $1,000 each.

Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle.


