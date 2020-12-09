Quantcast
Florida COVID whistleblower speaks out: Ron DeSantis could come after more data scientists

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” fired Florida COVID data scientist Rebekah Jones, who claims an armed police raid on her home was retaliation from Gov. Ron DeSantis for blowing the whistle on data manipulation at the state health department, warned that other data scientists still working for the state may also be at risk of retaliation.

“Your computers were seized in this raid, Rebekah, and you’ve said you’re afraid it could expose your sources, right, your sources in the government to retaliation with what you say you saw here on this data manipulation,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Are any of those sources afraid that they could be next in the matter of days, that they’re now exposed?”

“Yes,” said Jones. “I’ve interestingly had several risk reaching out to me to ask me if Emily is okay, to tell me they knew nothing about what was going to happen and just to check in, which was very brave of them considering that any communication with me is not secure as it was before. But I kind of issued that warning that if you had been talking to me and you thought our conversation was confidential because I promised that to you, that you may be at risk.”

Watch below:


