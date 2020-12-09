Forensic psychiatrists: Donald Trump does not pass the smell test for an insanity defense

Yesterday, renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. James Merikangas and I published a statement with DC Report that President-Elect Joe Biden should encourage prosecution of Donald Trump if he wishes to forge more bipartisan relationships in Washington. This is because the usual approach of conciliatory gestures, “reaching across the aisle,” or bypassing the law “for the sake of national unity” usually does not work with pathological personalities.
Indeed, this has been the case with Donald Trump and his cronies, who have used others’ allowances only to expand their subculture of violence and abuse. Rather, what works best and gains the respect of these personalities are firm boundaries and limit setting.
As health professionals, we also have an obligation to the public’s health. Not compensating workers, committing human rights abuses, or ordering the assassination of a top Iranian general with impunity encourages a culture of lawlessness and traumatizes those who are law-abiding.
As forensic psychiatrists, it is not difficult for us to say that Donald Trump does not pass the smell test for an insanity defense, but failure to prosecute crimes of clear evidence would undermine our justice system. Bringing a high-profile criminal to justice can actually be healing for our collective mental health. After four years of “alternative realities” toppling our sense of right and wrong, of health and pathology, prosecution and clear boundaries can help reestablish reality for all parties, as well as prevent future dangers.
