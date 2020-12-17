French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the French presidency said Thursday. “The President tested positive for Covid-19 today,” it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”. Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said. The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracte…
