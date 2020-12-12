Furious Trump launches fresh assault of Supreme Court for having ‘ZERO interest’ in the dismissed Texas lawsuit

Donald Trump once again attacked the Supreme Court on Saturday — following a morning of lashing out in all directions as his presidency comes to a close — saying the justices had “ZERO interest” in the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate votes in four swing states handing the president the election.

The president, who is not a lawyer, complained that the court had more interest in who had “standing” to file a lawsuit than his claim that there was voter fraud that led to his loss by over 7 million votes to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Trump: “The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!”

Biden, it should be noted, received 81,283,495 votes in the most recent count.

