GOP congressman stunned after Trump amplifies lawyer’s call to lock up Georgia Republicans

Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who along with Sidney Powell has filed a string of failed lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election, fired off a tweet this Monday calling for the jailing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“[President Trump]is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,'” Wood wrote. “He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

The tweet caught the eye of President Trump, who promptly retweeted it — a retweet that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was completely baffled by.

“As my grandma used to say ‘oh heavens!’ Lin Wood is a massive grifter RINO,” Kinzinger wrote. “Why in Gods name would @realDonaldTrump retweet this?”