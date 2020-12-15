Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP congressman stunned after Trump amplifies lawyer’s call to lock up Georgia Republicans

Published

14 mins ago

on

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (MSNBC)

Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who along with Sidney Powell has filed a string of failed lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election, fired off a tweet this Monday calling for the jailing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“[President Trump]is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans,'” Wood wrote. “He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet caught the eye of President Trump, who promptly retweeted it — a retweet that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was completely baffled by.

“As my grandma used to say ‘oh heavens!’ Lin Wood is a massive grifter RINO,” Kinzinger wrote. “Why in Gods name would @realDonaldTrump retweet this?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman stunned after Trump amplifies lawyer’s call to lock up Georgia Republicans

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who along with Sidney Powell has filed a string of failed lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election, fired off a tweet this Monday calling for the jailing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"[President Trump]is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially 'Republicans,'" Wood wrote. "He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Local paper slams Nebraska Republicans who joined a ‘dangerous and undemocratic’ election lawsuit

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received a stern rejection when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a lawsuit asking to throw out millions of votes in four key swing states that President-elect Joe Biden won. But even though Paxton's lawsuit was ultimately rejected by the most right-wing Supreme Court in generations, many Republican state attorneys general shamelessly signed onto it — including Nebraska's Doug Peterson. And in a scathing editorial published this week, the Omaha World-Herald's editorial board slams the Nebraska officials who joined Paxton the failed effort.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘You spread it every day’: White House reporter confronts Kayleigh McEnany after rant on ‘disinformation’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

CNN correspondent Jim Acosta on Tuesday confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for spreading "disinformation" on a daily basis.

McEnany spent the final minutes of Tuesday's briefing by excoriating the press for refusing to hype conservative narratives about a Chinese spy that "infiltrated" the office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and other unproven claims about Joe Biden's son Hunter.

"And good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russia disinformation," McEnany said.

After she concluded the rant, McEnany faced a question from Acosta as she turned to walk away.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE