GOP ‘cowards and weasels’ are ‘damaging’ democracy by lying about Trump’s loss: MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Tuesday threw down the gauntlet to Republicans who are still indulging President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing the massive damage the president and his party are doing to democracy by lying about the results of the 2020 election, and he had some unkind words for GOP lawmakers who know Trump lost the election but are refusing to say so publicly.
“I think one word for them is cowards and another word is weasels,” he said. “That’s what they are. It is outrageous that they are doing this and it is — you know, it is hard to impress how damaging this is.”
Robinson then referenced a recent op-ed by dissident Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov, who argued that Trump and the GOP are doing massive damage to democracy even if their efforts to overturn the election fail.
“Garry from his — of course in his experience in Russia, the former Soviet Union, knows about authoritarianism,” he said. “I covered South America at a time when the nations of that continent were trying to regain their democratic institutions after long, dark years of military rule, and it’s not easy. It’s not like flipping a switch and saying, we’re back to the way it was. It takes time and effort.”
Watch the video below.
