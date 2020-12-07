Republicans urge Supreme Court to overturn Pennsylvania’s election — but know the scheme has a flaw

In a case brought by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Republicans seek to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania.

Republicans have been pushing the case hard, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) even publicly volunteered to argue the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before #SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

And Republicans from outside Pennsylvania are urging the court to overturn the results, as was noted on Twitter by election law expert Rick Hasen.

The list includes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is also on the list.

Look at the list of the non PA members of Congress who want the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election in PA https://t.co/vBnQFJE2RA

Exactly what you'd expect pic.twitter.com/jprFeXde0Q — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 8, 2020

There could be one problem with the scheme, which Sen. Cruz explained on Fox News on Monday night — Supreme Court justices might not want to burn credibility by overturning the election based on unfounded conspiracy theories.

Ted Cruz says some justices might want to stay out of this to protect their credibility pic.twitter.com/U3AxTHWA5t — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 8, 2020