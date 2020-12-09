GOP election lawyer predicts Supreme Court will smack down Trump-backed Texas lawsuit: ‘There’s no basis for it’

On CNN Wednesday, longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg tore into the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to void the election results in several swing states.

“Let’s talk about that Texas case, because it is unusual to say the least in that you have one state here, Texas, challenging how four other states are running their elections, and let’s remind people in this country, states basically run elections,” said anchor Jim Sciutto. “What is the legal basis for that, if any, and do you expect the Supreme Court to take this up in any way?”

“I think there’s no basis for it,” said Ginsburg. “I don’t think the Supreme Court for an instant will consider taking up this case. What it shows you, I think, Jim, is how far the Republican Party has sort of corroded in basic beliefs under Donald Trump in this area. Used to be that the party was for states’ rights. I can’t imagine something that is least faithful to a principle of states’ rights than a Texas attorney general trying to tell other states how to run their elections.”

Watch below: