GOP ex-lawmaker warns that $600 aid to workers will turn America into communist China

Former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) appeared on Fox News Thursday to warn that giving struggling workers a $600 check during the novel coronavirus pandemic would set America on the same path as communist China.
Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Duffy attacked members of Congress who support providing direct financial relief to American families would make them overly dependent on government assistance.
“If the government gives these workers checks for a little while, they’re going to have checks for the rest of their lives!” he complained. “These workers are all going to be forced to be on the government dole forever because they’re crushing these small businesses!”
“Maybe that’s the goal,” interjected host Brian Kilmeade.
“Maybe it is — that’s what they’re doing in China!” replied Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy, who happens to be Duffy’s wife. “They’re consolidating power, whatever free market was left, over this pandemic!”
Watch the video below.
