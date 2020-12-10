Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker who said there was a ‘political agenda’ behind COVID coverage prays for a ‘miracle’ from his ICU bed

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may been soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.

“I really need a miracle today!!” Byrd wrote Thursday. “My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Byrd was flown by helicopter to from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.

Byrd is at least the second House Republican to be hospitalized with coronavirus.

As the Tennessean points out, Byrd and GOP Rep. Mike Carter, who was placed in the ICU with coronavirus in August, supported a House resolution stating that “mainstream media has sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats are ignoring the ‘limousine liberal’ smear as national leaders barnstorm Georgia

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Democrats are embracing a new strategy as they seek to win two U.S. Senate elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

"President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to visit Georgia next week to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock is a sharp reminder of a seismic shift in the state’s Democratic politics. Not long ago, state Democrats ran screaming from national figures. Now, they’re embracing them," Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former FBI agent explains how Eric Swalwell did the right things — while Carter Page didn’t

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Conservatives took off after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when it was learned Thursday that six years ago a Chinese spy attempted to use him as part of a possible operation in the United States. Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa explained that Swalwell certainly isn't the first and he won't be the last. The real measure of the issue is what someone does when the FBI approaches them to reveal there is a concern.

Republicans Carter Page and Paul Erickson (Maria Butina's boyfriend) dealt with the situation very differently.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire Republican blames his own party for killing their new house speaker

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

According to a medical examiner this Thursday, the recent death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch was due to coronavirus.

Hinch was just sworn in as Speaker a week ago and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. When his unexpected death was announced on Wednesday, no details were given.

According to a report from earlier this month, the New Hampshire House Republican caucus held a meeting at McIntyre Ski Area on November 20 -- a meeting where Hinch was in attendance.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE