GOP lawmakers ‘sick of Trump’s gripes’ as he goes missing in action during his final days: report
On Saturday, POLITICO reported that outgoing President Donald Trump — consumed by his obsession with overturning the election — is missing from the negotiations over a new round of COVID-19 relief in Congress — and GOP lawmakers are getting tired of it.
“Republicans are sick of the gripes, the Supreme Court is summarily dismissing his arguments, and the nation’s governing apparatus is preparing for Joe Biden’s presidency,” reported Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.
“Congress … has spent this week and will spend next week trying to put in place a series of policies to help America bounce back from the coronavirus,” continued the report. “It avoided a government shutdown, with the intent of giving itself more time to cut a bipartisan deal. Yet Trump has been absent — a bit player in a government he’s meant to be steering and a country he’s meant to be leading.”
The primary sticking points of the stimulus talks are state and federal relief, which Republicans mostly oppose, and a liability shield that would make it virtually impossible for businesses to be sued for negligently exposing employees to coronavirus, which Democrats mostly oppose.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has claimed that Trump would veto the $908 billion bipartisan compromise bill that emerged two weeks ago, setting back negotiations.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Real men accept a loss with grace’: GOP lawmaker jabs Trump for ‘bellyaching’ over Supreme Court flop
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) used his Twitter account on Saturday morning to get in some jabs at Donald Trump and supporters of the president for raging against the Supreme Court after the justices refused to take up a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would have handed the election to the president.
With the president himself attacking the country's highest court beginning Friday night and into Saturday morning, Kinzinger -- who has been one of the president's few GOP lawmakers critics who has escaped the president's wrath -- got in a jab without mentioning the president's name.
2020 Election
Right-wingers on Parler call for bloody civil war after SCOTUS dumps Trump’s bogus election fraud case
After the Supreme Court refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, right-wingers on Parler, the far-right version of Twitter, are literally calling for Trump to use the military and conservative states to secede from the union, essentially setting the conditions for a bloody civil war.
Here’s a sampling of different messages on Parler:
“Time for succession… If even the GOP majority Supreme Court won’t hear the citizens’ claims of corruption in the election process; then we need to create our own separate country from all of those that cheat us of our given rights!!”