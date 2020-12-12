Quantcast
GOP lawmakers ‘sick of Trump’s gripes’ as he goes missing in action during his final days: report

US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the East Room of the White House, October 2, 2019. (AFP / Saul Loeb)

On Saturday, POLITICO reported that outgoing President Donald Trump — consumed by his obsession with overturning the election — is missing from the negotiations over a new round of COVID-19 relief in Congress — and GOP lawmakers are getting tired of it.

“Republicans are sick of the gripes, the Supreme Court is summarily dismissing his arguments, and the nation’s governing apparatus is preparing for Joe Biden’s presidency,” reported Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.

“Congress … has spent this week and will spend next week trying to put in place a series of policies to help America bounce back from the coronavirus,” continued the report. “It avoided a government shutdown, with the intent of giving itself more time to cut a bipartisan deal. Yet Trump has been absent — a bit player in a government he’s meant to be steering and a country he’s meant to be leading.”

The primary sticking points of the stimulus talks are state and federal relief, which Republicans mostly oppose, and a liability shield that would make it virtually impossible for businesses to be sued for negligently exposing employees to coronavirus, which Democrats mostly oppose.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has claimed that Trump would veto the $908 billion bipartisan compromise bill that emerged two weeks ago, setting back negotiations.


