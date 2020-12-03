GOP legislators blasted for choice to indulge Trump’s delusions: ‘This madness could’ve been avoided’

Republican legislators in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were harshly criticized on Thursday for refusing to allow pre-processing of ballots.

Politico chief correspondent Tim Alberta revealed what he had learned by talking to Republican voters.

“9 of 10 Trump voters I’ve talked to believe mass voter fraud occurred,” Alberta reported. “8 of those 9 cite the protracted counting and Biden’s ‘comeback’ after Trump led Tuesday night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again: Legislatures in MI/WI/PA failed America by not allowing pre-processing. This madness could’ve been avoided,” he explained.

“There was no reason—none—to deny clerks the ability to process ballots early. Other red states allow it. Makes perfect sense re: efficiency AND accuracy (less rush, fewer mistakes.) But Rs there decided to indulge Trump’s war on mail voting. The consequences have been ruinous,” he explained.

He did, however, give credit to one Republican for realizing the mistake.

“Some credit goes to Lee Chatfield, the Republican House speaker in Michigan, who refused to allow pre-processing—and now admits that was a mistake,” Alberta noted. “Will Republican leaders in other states follow suit? Hopefully. But I fear a tremendous amount of damage is already done.”

9 of 10 Trump voters I’ve talked to believe mass voter fraud occurred. 8 of those 9 cite the protracted counting and Biden’s “comeback” after Trump led Tues night. Again: Legislatures in MI/WI/PA failed America by not allowing pre-processing. This madness could’ve been avoided. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) December 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Some credit goes to Lee Chatfield, the Republican House speaker in Michigan, who refused to allow pre-processing—and now admits that was a mistake. Will Republican leaders in other states follow suit? Hopefully. But I fear a tremendous amount of damage is already done. pic.twitter.com/ogL1g0gAH6 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) December 4, 2020