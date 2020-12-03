GOP legislators blasted for choice to indulge Trump’s delusions: ‘This madness could’ve been avoided’
Republican legislators in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were harshly criticized on Thursday for refusing to allow pre-processing of ballots.
Politico chief correspondent Tim Alberta revealed what he had learned by talking to Republican voters.
“9 of 10 Trump voters I’ve talked to believe mass voter fraud occurred,” Alberta reported. “8 of those 9 cite the protracted counting and Biden’s ‘comeback’ after Trump led Tuesday night.”
“Again: Legislatures in MI/WI/PA failed America by not allowing pre-processing. This madness could’ve been avoided,” he explained.
“There was no reason—none—to deny clerks the ability to process ballots early. Other red states allow it. Makes perfect sense re: efficiency AND accuracy (less rush, fewer mistakes.) But Rs there decided to indulge Trump’s war on mail voting. The consequences have been ruinous,” he explained.
He did, however, give credit to one Republican for realizing the mistake.
“Some credit goes to Lee Chatfield, the Republican House speaker in Michigan, who refused to allow pre-processing—and now admits that was a mistake,” Alberta noted. “Will Republican leaders in other states follow suit? Hopefully. But I fear a tremendous amount of damage is already done.”
2020 Election
Trump is ‘even more whiny, dishonest and self-absorbed’ than before he lost to Biden: New Yorker analysis
On Thursday, writing for the New Yorker, Susan B. Glasser broke down how losing the presidential election has unhinged President Donald Trump to a degree never seen before.
What exemplifies this, wrote Glasser, is Trump's new speech from the White House — which he billed as perhaps “the most important speech I’ve ever made” — and barely even touched on the pandemic at all, instead choosing to air his political grievances.
"Donald Trump in defeat, it turns out, is even more whiny, dishonest, and self-absorbed than he was before his decisive loss to Biden a month ago," wrote Glasser. "In the speech, delivered to an empty room and released straight to Facebook, for reasons that remain unclear, Trump repeated many of the election conspiracy theories, lies, and laments which he has been sending forth for weeks on Twitter and via emissaries like Rudy Giuliani. The news was that these baseless claims — the only impact of which will be to further undermine public confidence in the U.S. government — were coming directly from the President, as he stood at a lectern bearing the Presidential seal. And what words they were. The pollsters were liars. 'Detroit is corrupt.' 'Millions of votes were cast illegally in the swing states alone.'"
2020 Election
Trump attacks 2 GOP governors — in less than 15 minutes — as Republican civil war intensifies
President Donald Trump continued to attack statewide officials in his own party as lied about election results on Thursday night.
Trump first lashed out at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden, who was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since Bill Clinton won the state with 47% in the three-way 1996 campaign.
Governor @dougducey of Arizona hired a lawyer today. Wouldn’t allowing a strong check of ballots, which would be easier and so much better for our Country, be easier on him and the great State of Arizona?
2020 Election
Eric Swalwell breaks down the obvious implication of Republicans’ latest voter fraud lawsuit
On Thursday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a second lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the election in Pennsylvania — a state that President Donald Trump has targeted with a number of legal challenges himself, although has consistently failed to find evidence of widespread election irregularities.
But as with his first lawsuit, there is a problem — invalidating the results in Pennsylvania would also invalidate Kelly's own re-election.
🚨NEW: Congressman Kelly, for a second time, asks the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election, including his own election. He withdrew his last application before the Court could rule.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9