GOP senator urges Trump to ‘put the country first’ and accept defeat: ‘The presidential election is over’
Sen. Lamar Alexandar (R-TN) on Monday urged President Donald Trump to accept the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.
“The presidential election is over,” Alexander noted. “States have certified the votes.”
“Courts have resolved disputes,” he continued. “The electors have voted.”
“I hope President Trump will put the country first and help president-elect Biden get off to a good start,” Alexander continued.
Democrat blasts Bill Barr for his ‘constitutional crime spree’ — and demands he is disbarred for life
Attorney General Bill Barr was slammed on Twitter on Monday after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the AG would be leaving his post before the end of the month.
"With bill barr leaving we can never forget barr’s constitutional crime spree and rampage against the rule of law," Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) posted on Twitter, beginning a thread of "some lowlights."
"Barr should be stripped of his law licenses for life so he can never practice law again," he concluded.
‘If one political party wants to defeat itself — knock yourself out’: Ex-CIA chief of staff tells Republicans
Former chief of staff for the CIA, Jeremy Bash, told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that Republicans are really just shooting themselves in the foot if they continue to follow the path set by President Donald Trump.
Former staffer to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, said that she still thinks that Pence "will do the right thing," by Americans because, whether people believe her or not, she said Pence "is a good man."
While Wallace was warmed by her optimism, Bash had a different take.
"In, 20 years of working in and around government, I trusted the analysis of those who look to an election, look at the data, look at the evidence and the facts, and diagnosed exactly why one party won and one lost and one candidate prevailed and one candidate did not," said Bash. "And that analysis was brought forward for the express purpose of ensuring in the next election you do better. So, from my perspective, if the Republicans want to deny the evidence and research, knock yourself out. Go for it. It is only down to your detriment in future elections."
GOP Senate Whip admits Biden won — and Trump’s effort to overturn the election are ‘not going anywhere’
On Monday, as the Electoral College gathered to cast the formal votes making Joe Biden president-elect, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju that he will accept Biden's victory. He added that he believes the latest gambit by President Donald Trump and his supporters to contest the results in Congress are doomed to failure.
Senate Majority Whip John Thune said that Joe Biden is president-elect once he crosses 270 electoral votes and says efforts to challenge the results in Congress is “not going anywhere.” He said “it’s time for everybody to move on” after today.