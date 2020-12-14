GOP senator urges Trump to ‘put the country first’ and accept defeat: ‘The presidential election is over’

Former chief of staff for the CIA, Jeremy Bash, told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that Republicans are really just shooting themselves in the foot if they continue to follow the path set by President Donald Trump.

Former staffer to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, said that she still thinks that Pence "will do the right thing," by Americans because, whether people believe her or not, she said Pence "is a good man."

While Wallace was warmed by her optimism, Bash had a different take.

"In, 20 years of working in and around government, I trusted the analysis of those who look to an election, look at the data, look at the evidence and the facts, and diagnosed exactly why one party won and one lost and one candidate prevailed and one candidate did not," said Bash. "And that analysis was brought forward for the express purpose of ensuring in the next election you do better. So, from my perspective, if the Republicans want to deny the evidence and research, knock yourself out. Go for it. It is only down to your detriment in future elections."