Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Ron Johnson blocks bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks

Published

18 mins ago

on

Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday blocked a bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks to help them get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Johnson objected to the proposal on the grounds that it would add too much to the deficits, despite the fact that Johnson earlier in the year voted for a much larger economic relief package that cost more than $2 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In justifying his opposition to sending Americans checks, Johnson claimed that doing so would amount to “mortgaging our children’s future.”

The initiative to send checks to all American families had been championed by both Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the best and most direct way to help Americans struggling during a pandemic that so far has killed more than 300,000 of their fellow citizens.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House reporters baffled after they’re abruptly summoned to the Cabinet room – then dismissed

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

The White House media pool was summoned to gather in the Cabinet room for an event on Friday, only to be told that the event was canceled.

Several White House reporters expressed bafflement at the abrupt turnabout.

https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1339977963522170880

https://twitter.com/joejohnscnn/status/1339974660423860225

https://twitter.com/elizabethcrisp/status/1339974695521832965

https://twitter.com/nielslesniewski/status/1339974417829474305

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1339973918694772736

https://twitter.com/debrajsaunders/status/1339982008274071553

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Ron Johnson blocks bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday blocked a bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks to help them get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Johnson objected to the proposal on the grounds that it would add too much to the deficits, despite the fact that Johnson earlier in the year voted for a much larger economic relief package that cost more than $2 trillion.

In justifying his opposition to sending Americans checks, Johnson claimed that doing so would amount to "mortgaging our children's future."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump knows it’s over — but he’s holed up in his ‘presidential man cave’ and refusing to make future plans

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump knows his days in the White House are numbered, according to several sources, but he refuses to discuss what he'll do after leaving.

Several individuals familiar with the situation told Reuters the president spends hours a day in the "presidential man cave," as one former White House official called it, in the Oval Office scheming to undo his election loss.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE