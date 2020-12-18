Gov. Whitmer levels Trump over vaccine delays: ‘The bottleneck appears to be the White House’

During a press conference in Lansing this Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer mentioned the recent death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon from complications due to the coronavirus, saying that he managed to contract the virus despite being very careful and following all the protocols while her voice cracked with emotion.

Whitmer went on to say that while heartbroken over Napoleon’s death, she’s also angry.

“I’m angry because people like Benny are losing this battle every single day,” she said. “And I still cannot get a straight answer out of the Trump administration about why Michigan and many other states is receiving a fraction of the vaccines we were slated to receive.”

Whitmer said there are millions of Pfizer vaccines that are waiting to be shipped, “but the feds are slow-walking the process of getting the addresses to Pfizer for some reason I cannot get an answer to.”

According to a report from Crain’s Business, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that federal officials said that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will drop from 84,000 doses to 60,000.

“This is decided at the federal level and subject to change,” spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said in an email to Crain’s.

Watch her full remarks in the video below: