Head of White House security lost his lower leg in months-long battle with COVID-19: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, a White House official who contracted coronavirus in September is recovering after spending three months in the hospital — and having his right foot and lower leg amputated due to the virus.
“Crede Bailey, the director of the White House security office, was the most severely ill among dozens of Covid-19 cases known to be connected to the White House,” Bloomberg reports. “Bailey’s family has asked the White House not to publicize his condition, and President Donald Trump has never publicly acknowledged his illness.”
A GoFundMe for Bailey’s recovery has raised over $30,000, although it’s not known if President Trump contributed to the effort.
“His family has staggering medical bills from a hospital stay of 2+ months and still counting in the ICU and a long road ahead in rehab before he can go home,” the fundraiser’s organizer Dawn McCrobie wrote on November 13. “When he does make it home there will be major changes necessary to deal with his new, and permanent, disability.”
Bailey will be fitted for a prosthetic leg in the coming months.
Breaking Banner
US Homeland Security is the third government agency to be hacked by Russia
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was named as the third agency to be attacked by the Russian intelligence hackers, Reuters reported Monday.
According to the Washington Post, the list of those impacted is expected to grow larger as the week goes along.
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff explains why the latest hacks from Russia are particularly dangerous for the US
Sunday it was revealed that the Russian intelligence organization hacked the United States Commerce and Treasury Departments after they were able to hack into other security services that the government uses as protection. It was announced on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security was also hacked.
Breaking Banner
Michael Cohen wants to haul Trump into court as he battles the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills
According to court filings obtained by The New York Post, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wants to call President Trump to testify in his case against the Trump Organization once Trump has left the White House.
Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019 for almost $2 million in legal bills he acquired over his cooperation and testimony during Special Counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committee investigations of Trump, claiming that he was not reimbursed for the costs as promised.