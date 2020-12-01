Health care workers and long-term care residents to receive COVID vaccine first: CDC

The federal government decided prioritization for the COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

“Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal from an independent advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” NBC News reported Tuesday.

“The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1,” NBC reported. “The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is be set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, expected to happen later this month.”

The prioritized groups included approximately 23 million Americans.