Health care workers and long-term care residents to receive COVID vaccine first: CDC

Published

1 min ago

on

Moderna has already taken in $1.1 billion in deposits for a Covid-19 vaccine that will be launched following the completion of clinical trials and regulatory approval Luka GONZALES AFP/File

The federal government decided prioritization for the COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

“Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal from an independent advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” NBC News reported Tuesday.

“The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1,” NBC reported. “The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is be set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, expected to happen later this month.”

The prioritized groups included approximately 23 million Americans.


Trump to boycott Biden’s inauguration — and won’t even invite him for White House visit: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

The information was tweeted by NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian, noting that there won't be a friendly visit between the Bidens and Trumps as there was with the Obamas and Trumps. Trump, who is being mocked as a sore loser, also doesn't even intend to call Biden, much less concede.

Second Republican lawmaker in a week announces he’s positive for COVID-19

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Budd is the second GOP member of Congress this week to test positive for coronavirus, following Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA).

“I want to let folks know that I tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be quarantining on the farm for a bit,” said Budd in a statement. “I have very mild symptoms, but I’m still working with my district and DC staff remotely.”

In recent weeks, a number of Republican lawmakers have announced they have tested positive for the disease, including Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the oldest Republican member of the Senate.

2020 Election

Nicolle Wallace shouts about Trump: ‘He’s a grifter taking your money! Stealing from his supporters!’

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace let loose about President Donald Trump's massive fundraising haul that he's using to fund his own financial efforts.

"Donald Trump's huge and ever so frail ego is a part of why he hasn't conceded the election he lost to Joe Biden nearly a month ago," Wallace said at the top of the segment. "Starting to look like his bank account might also be a factor. New York Times reports today that Trump's campaign has raised about $170 million since election day through a dizzying spell of emails claiming election fraud and asking supporters for cash. The catch, 75 percent of each donation goes toward a PAC that can be used to fund Donald Trump's post-election activities."

Continue Reading
 
 