Here’s how Ivanka Trump tried to ‘render Melania irrelevant’ in the White House — according to a former confidant

In the latest episode of the Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast, former Melania Trump confidant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff dishes on the alleged strained relationship between the First Lady and Ivanka Trump.

According to Wolkoff, Ivanka has a habit of “purposefully boxing Melania out at every turn.”

“So [Ivanka] impinged on Melania’s duties while overstepping her rank and boundaries. And I mean that, in a sense like she poached individuals that we were for the East Wing, that we were vetting to have—Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp. I mean, these were people Melania was looking to bring in,” Wolkoff said. “We called [Ivanka] the serial poacher. It was deceptive. But you don’t go and hire people that the First Lady’s looking to bring in. The princess wanted to render Melania irrelevant. And you know, Melania refers to them as ‘snakes,’ Jared and Ivanka, and they’ll do anything to get what they want. And they do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What was particularly galling, not only to us, but also to Melania, was that Ivanka and Jared were no more qualified to be engaged in any governing of the country than she was. Not that any of us had ever held those positions,” Wolkoff continued. “So to hear Ivanka put her name in the same sentence, as working with [former White House Chief of Staff] General [John] Kelly, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, how could you even?’ Who would do that? Who would just be so disrespectful to say something like that? And think I she genuinely thinks it and believes it.”

Read more at the Daily Beast.