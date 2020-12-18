Quantcast
Here’s how Ivanka Trump tried to ‘render Melania irrelevant’ in the White House — according to a former confidant

Published

28 mins ago

on

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump (Photo: Screen captures)

In the latest episode of the Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast, former Melania Trump confidant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff dishes on the alleged strained relationship between the First Lady and Ivanka Trump.

According to Wolkoff, Ivanka has a habit of “purposefully boxing Melania out at every turn.”

“So [Ivanka] impinged on Melania’s duties while overstepping her rank and boundaries. And I mean that, in a sense like she poached individuals that we were for the East Wing, that we were vetting to have—Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp. I mean, these were people Melania was looking to bring in,” Wolkoff said. “We called [Ivanka] the serial poacher. It was deceptive. But you don’t go and hire people that the First Lady’s looking to bring in. The princess wanted to render Melania irrelevant. And you know, Melania refers to them as ‘snakes,’ Jared and Ivanka, and they’ll do anything to get what they want. And they do.”

“What was particularly galling, not only to us, but also to Melania, was that Ivanka and Jared were no more qualified to be engaged in any governing of the country than she was. Not that any of us had ever held those positions,” Wolkoff continued. “So to hear Ivanka put her name in the same sentence, as working with [former White House Chief of Staff] General [John] Kelly, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, how could you even?’ Who would do that? Who would just be so disrespectful to say something like that? And think I she genuinely thinks it and believes it.”

Read more at the Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Bombshell report: Jared Kushner set up shell company that diverted campaign cash to Trump family members

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Jared Kushner helped set up a shell company that secretly paid President Donald Trump's family members and spent nearly half of his 2020 campaign's funds.

The president's son-in-law and White House senior adviser directed his sister-in-law Lara Trump, Vice President Mike Pence's nephew John Pence and Trump campaign CFO Sean Dollman to sit on the shell company's board, a source familiar with the operation told Business Insider.

The company, which was incorporated as American Made Media Consultants Corporation and American Made Media Consultants LLC, spent $617 million of the campaign's $1.26 billion war chest, according to campaign finance records.

2020 Election

McConnell is hoping to maintain his ‘political power’ by ‘cutting his losses’ with Trump now: columnist

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

In a column for the Nation, author Sasha Abramsky speculated the Republican Party is facing an internal civil war that could tear the party apart once Donald Trump leaves office -- and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is gaming out how to hold onto the stranglehold he has over the party.

According to Abramsky, supporters of Trump are furious that more than a few GOP lawmakers are ready to move on and accept that former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 election with the president's fans calling them the "surrender caucus," in the words of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Al ) who also stated, "There is some chance of succeeding if you fight..." to overturn the election results.

Breaking Banner

