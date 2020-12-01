‘He’s lost his marbles’: CNN reporter burns Trump lawyer for death threat against ex-election security official
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.
On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by President Donald Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot.”
Commenting on this, Harwood said that diGenova didn’t always seem to be this overtly insane.
“It’s vile, it’s disgusting,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to Joe diGenova, he used to be the U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia during the first Bush administration, he once was a respected legal figure. He has somehow lost his marbles and so he is saying these deranged things.”
Earlier in the segment, Harwood also slammed Trump for raking in cash from his supporters by asking them to donate to his “election defense” fund despite the fact that he has no real chance of overturning the 2020 election.
“The president is doing this while also fleecing his followers as he’s leaving office by using this dishonest campaign to pretend that he won the election to extract money from his base,” he said. “So you think about many of these older voters who have been deluded into thinking what the president is saying is true, and he’s emailing them saying, ‘Send me your money.’ That money will go to Donald Trump to finance his personal political activities going forward. It’s a tragedy for the country.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump only had to do three things to be a successful president — but he was apocalyptically bad at his job
Donald Trump could easily have won re-election while riding an approval rating in the mid-50s. I'll tell you how in just a second. But if you were to ask him, Trump would tell you all about how the "fake news", the "China virus" and the "corrupt" Biden campaign stopped him from achieving a successful presidency.
This article was originally published at Salon
He'd be lying, of course. The only thing that stopped Trump from reaching a second term was Trump himself.
2020 Election
Trump brutally taunted by conservative for losing to the man he dubbed a ‘loser’
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican-- Matt Lewis taunted Donald Trump over his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden, reminding the president that he called his opponent "a loser" on the campaign trail and claimed it would be embarrassing to lose to him.
Under a headline reading, "A Question for Donald Trump: What Do You Call Someone Who Loses to ‘a Loser’?" Lewis rubbed the president's face in the fact that his hubris and boasting are now coming back to bite him on the butt as he faces the humiliation of being a one-term president.
2020 Election
‘It’s a hustle’: Morning Joe panel scorches Trump for scamming fans out of $150 million for his ‘clown car’ lawyers
The crew at MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday had some unkind words for President Donald Trump's continued flailing bids to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
During a segment on the president's all-but-futile battle to prevent states from certifying the election results, co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed to new reporting from the Washington Post showing that Trump and his campaign have raised over $150 million since the end of the 2020 election, much of which has been sent by small donors who believe they are supporting the president's efforts to prove the election was stolen from him.