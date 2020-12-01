‘He’s lost his marbles’: CNN reporter burns Trump lawyer for death threat against ex-election security official

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.

On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by President Donald Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on this, Harwood said that diGenova didn’t always seem to be this overtly insane.

“It’s vile, it’s disgusting,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to Joe diGenova, he used to be the U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia during the first Bush administration, he once was a respected legal figure. He has somehow lost his marbles and so he is saying these deranged things.”

Earlier in the segment, Harwood also slammed Trump for raking in cash from his supporters by asking them to donate to his “election defense” fund despite the fact that he has no real chance of overturning the 2020 election.

“The president is doing this while also fleecing his followers as he’s leaving office by using this dishonest campaign to pretend that he won the election to extract money from his base,” he said. “So you think about many of these older voters who have been deluded into thinking what the president is saying is true, and he’s emailing them saying, ‘Send me your money.’ That money will go to Donald Trump to finance his personal political activities going forward. It’s a tragedy for the country.”

Watch the video below.