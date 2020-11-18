Trump is ‘reaching a new level’ in ‘trying to push back against reality’: NYT’s Haberman

President Donald Trump is still refusing to admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and his decision to fire a top election security official indicates that he has no intention of bending to reality anytime soon.

Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that the president still appears to be in denial about his defeat, while also noting that Trump has actually wanted to fire former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs for weeks.

“This was… inevitable and Krebs knew that it was going to happen,” Haberman explained. “It doesn’t make it any less shocking, it doesn’t make people less scared about what the president might do over the next 60 days.”

Haberman said that Krebs was fired by the president because he delivered an accurate description of reality, which the president could not stand.

“He was fired because he said something contrary to what the president wants to say about the election,” she said. “It is reaching a new level in terms of how the president is trying to push back against reality, which is that he lost the election. He’s trying to make that not the case and this is another brick in that wall.”

