Trump is ‘reaching a new level’ in ‘trying to push back against reality’: NYT’s Haberman
President Donald Trump is still refusing to admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and his decision to fire a top election security official indicates that he has no intention of bending to reality anytime soon.
Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that the president still appears to be in denial about his defeat, while also noting that Trump has actually wanted to fire former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs for weeks.
“This was… inevitable and Krebs knew that it was going to happen,” Haberman explained. “It doesn’t make it any less shocking, it doesn’t make people less scared about what the president might do over the next 60 days.”
Haberman said that Krebs was fired by the president because he delivered an accurate description of reality, which the president could not stand.
“He was fired because he said something contrary to what the president wants to say about the election,” she said. “It is reaching a new level in terms of how the president is trying to push back against reality, which is that he lost the election. He’s trying to make that not the case and this is another brick in that wall.”
Watch the video below.
‘VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER!’ Trump erupts with all-caps rant as hopes of overturning election crash and burn
President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are swirling down the drain -- and on Wednesday he delivered an all-caps Twitter rant once again falsely claiming that he won the election.
The president cited a New York Times report showing that gained significantly more votes in 2020 than he received in 2016. The problem for the president, however, is that President-elect Joe Biden received an even greater share of votes compared to Hillary Clinton's final 2016 totals.
Nonetheless, the president interpreted this as evidence of a vast conspiracy.
‘Who wants to break the news to him?’ Trump silent after GOP effort to block election certification in Michigan thwarted
Despite later reversing their decision, two Republican members of Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers were told their woeful legacies had already been sealed after they attempted Tuesday to block the certification of the county's 2020 election results, including an effort during the process to carve out Detroit—which voted overwhelmingly for President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats—from its wealthier suburbs.
"President Trump and his allies' relentless and anti-democratic attempts to undermine the election combined with the Wayne County Board of Canvassers' failure to certify the vote are part of an attempt to promote chaos, confusion, and discord." —Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' CommitteeWhile President Donald Trump initially praised the move by Monica Palmer, the Republican chair of the committee, and William Hartmann—the other Republican on the four-member panel—to halt the certification as a "beautiful thing" and declared "Flip Michigan back to TRUMP," the two later changed course after fierce public condemnation, including charges that their refusal was both racist in origin and an assault on the democratic will of the people.